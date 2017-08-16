Broncos' Cody Latimer: Held out of practice, may play Saturday

Latimer (knee) did not practice Wednesday but may play in Saturday's preseason game, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Latimer recently started noticing some soreness in his knee that his kept him limited in what he can do. The expectation is that he'll be back out on the field sooner than later and all reports echo that sentiment. Latimer's in position to secure the team's kick returning duties this season assuming he can stay healthy.