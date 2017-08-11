Play

Broncos' Cody Latimer: Leads team in receptions

Latimer nabbed seven of seven targets for 54 yards in Denver's preseason win over Chicago.

Latimer faces a numbers crunch heading into this season. Denver has Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Bennie Fowler atop the depth chart; Carlos Henderson and Isaiah McKenzie as rookie speedsters; and Latimer and Jordan Taylor likely battling it out for the last slot. Denver's offense was catered to having those two take a shot at settling matters on Thursday, 11 of Denver's 22 pass attempts were directed at one of them. Latimer offers the benefit of being one of the team's special-teams aces, so if he's able to continue to show up in the passing game as he did on Thursday, the job is likely his.

