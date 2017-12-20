Broncos' Cody Latimer: Limited by thigh isseu
Latimer (thigh) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.
The 2014 second-round pick has been efficient with his limited opportunities this season, catching 19 of 30 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. While he's landed between three and five targets in each of his last eight games, Latimer could get a bit more work Sunday in Washington if he's able to play and Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is held out.
