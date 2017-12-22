Broncos' Cody Latimer: Listed as questionable this week
Latimer (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington.
Latimer, was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, before sitting out Friday's session. His availability will thus need to be monitored in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is one of the three players listed by Denver as questionable this week, so it remains to be seen who will be healthy enough to work in tandem with top pass catcher Demaryius Thomas on Sunday. Latimer hauled in three of his four targets for a season-high 60 yards and a TD in the Week 15 win over the Colts.
