Broncos' Cody Latimer: Listed as questionable

Latimer (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt versus the Raiders.

After watching Thursday's practice from the sidelines, Latimer was able to participate in a limited role Friday. The 24-year-old has only caught two passes this season, and both came in Week 2. Isaiah McKenzie is presumably next in line to fill Latimer's depth receiver role should he ultimately be ruled out.

