Broncos' Cody Latimer: Not practicing Monday

Latimer (knee) did not practice Monday, but head coach Vance Joseph said he was "feeling better," Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.

Latimer was held out of Week 5's game against the Raiders before having an extra week of rest do to the Broncos being on bye last week. More clarity on Latimer's status should come later in the week when the team releases their official injury report.

