Broncos' Cody Latimer: Nursing a knee
Latimer was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Latimer presumably sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. It remains to be seen if his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders is in question. Isaiah McKenzie and Jordan Taylor would be next in line to steal some depth wide receiver snaps should he ultimately miss the contest.
