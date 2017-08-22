Broncos' Cody Latimer: Participating on Tuesday

Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver PostLatimer (knee) was back at practice Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The big question is still whether or not he'll play Saturday against the Packers, but this is a good sign. Latimer is still set to be the return man in Denver again, but in order to earn snaps in a deep receiving corps he'll need a generous amount of preseason snaps to prove himself.