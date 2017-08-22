Broncos' Cody Latimer: Participating on Tuesday
Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver PostLatimer (knee) was back at practice Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The big question is still whether or not he'll play Saturday against the Packers, but this is a good sign. Latimer is still set to be the return man in Denver again, but in order to earn snaps in a deep receiving corps he'll need a generous amount of preseason snaps to prove himself.
More News
-
Broncos' Cody Latimer: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Broncos' Cody Latimer: Sore knee nothing new•
-
Broncos' Cody Latimer: Held out of practice, may play Saturday•
-
Broncos' Cody Latimer: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Broncos' Cody Latimer: Leads team in receptions•
-
Broncos' Cody Latimer: Running out of time in Denver•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...