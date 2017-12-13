Broncos' Cody Latimer: Picks up 37 yards

Latimer hauled in two of three targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 23-0 win over the Jets.

Latimer has been consistently seeing 70 percent of Denver's offensive snaps or more in recent weeks, but got onto the field for just 31 of 70 offensive plays on Sunday. The Broncos leaned more on two-tight end looks on Sunday as they played keep away with a multi-score lead for much of the game. Latimer offers little value as the No. 3 target on a weak passing team and might see that value diminish further if Denver is able to have similar success against struggling upcoming opponents such as Indianapolis and Washington.