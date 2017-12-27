Broncos' Cody Latimer: Remains sidelined at practice

Latimer (thigh) was not at practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Along with fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders, Latimer is considered day-to-day as Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chiefs approaches. If neither is able to play this weekend, Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor would be in line for added snaps Sunday.

