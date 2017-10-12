Play

Broncos' Cody Latimer: Remains sidelined at practice

Latimer (knee) did not participate at the Broncos practice Wednesday.

Latimer has been dealing with knee soreness since late September did not play against the Raiders in Week 4. The 25-year-old hasn't shown anything to indicate that he is nearing a return at this point, even with the additional rest from the Broncos bye last week.

