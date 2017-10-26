Broncos' Cody Latimer: Reportedly looks good in limited practice

Latimer (knee) put in a limited practice Thursday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports. "[Latimer] is a top-tier gunner. He's also a top-tier [kickoff] returner for us, and he was in the top five [receiver group] before he got his injury," head coach Vance Joseph said, while also adding the wideout "looked great" Thursday. "Absolutely, he's a big part of our team's units. To have him back will help us."

As Joseph's comments illustrate, Latimer typically makes his biggest impact on special teams, but the 2014 second-round pick could be in store for a larger role than normal on offense if he's able to shake off the injury and play Monday against the Chiefs. Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) didn't practice Thursday and may not be able to play in Week 8, which would perhaps open up a role for Latimer as the club's No. 3 or 4 receiver for the evening. Since Latimer hasn't played in four weeks, however, so the Broncos will probably want to see him progress to a full practice Friday or Saturday before formally earmarking him for meaningful snaps.