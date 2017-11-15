Broncos' Cody Latimer: Rising up the ranks
Latimer nabbed three of five passes for 28 yards in Sunday's 41-16 loss to New England.
The catches and targets were both season highs for Latimer, who is known more for his special teams prowess than receiving ability. That might be in the process of changing. Latimer seems to have become Denver's third receiver almost by default, with Bennie Fowler suffering from a case of the drops and Isaiah McKenzie becoming a fumble liability. Latimer was on the field for 47 offensive plays on Sunday, 75 percent of the team's total, but is even that level of playing time worth starting for a receiver on a team that has averaged 14 points per game since the beginning of October?
