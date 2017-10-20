Broncos' Cody Latimer: Ruled out for Sunday
Latimer (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Latimer is set to miss his third consecutive game, but his main contributions were on kick return anyways. He only has three targets on the season, hauling in two receptions for 22 yards. Latimer could've been set up for a big day, too, since Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is ruled out and Demaryius Thomas (lower leg) is questionable for the Week 7 matchup. Expect Jordan Taylor and Hunter Sharp to see an increase in snaps throughout Latimer's absence.
More News
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...