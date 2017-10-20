Broncos' Cody Latimer: Ruled out for Sunday

Latimer (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Latimer is set to miss his third consecutive game, but his main contributions were on kick return anyways. He only has three targets on the season, hauling in two receptions for 22 yards. Latimer could've been set up for a big day, too, since Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is ruled out and Demaryius Thomas (lower leg) is questionable for the Week 7 matchup. Expect Jordan Taylor and Hunter Sharp to see an increase in snaps throughout Latimer's absence.