Broncos' Cody Latimer: Scores in loss

Latimer nabbed three of four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Oakland.

Latimer beat his man up the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, sparking Denver's comeback bid. It was Latimer's first score of the season and just the second of his career. Latimer came up into the No. 3 job in Denver's offense during Brock Osweiler's turn at quarterback. It will be interesting to see how he meshes with Trevor Siemian. The early signs from Sunday's game look good.