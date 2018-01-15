Broncos' Cody Latimer: Scores twice in 2017
Latimer caught 19 of 30 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.
You'd have to squint by just looking at the stats, but this amounted a career year for Latimer, a former second-round pick who was relegated to special-teams ace until Bennie Fowler's drop issues pushed him into the No. 3 job. Latimer recorded three catches and a touchdown in two of his last four games of 2017 before sitting the last two contests of the year with a thigh injury. Entering that stretch, Latimer just had three career three-catch games and one career receiving touchdown. There was some talk at the end of the year of Denver being interested in extending Latimer on the cheap. It will be interesting to see if Latimer is just a late bloomer as he entered the league four years ago as a very raw height-weight-speed specimen.
