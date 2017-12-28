Broncos' Cody Latimer: Sits out another practice

Latimer (thigh) did not practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

With both Latimer and Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Bennie Fowler could draw another start at wideout opposite Demaryius Thomas in Week 17, with Jordan Taylor and Isaiah McKenzie also candidates to see added work in the Denver passing game.

