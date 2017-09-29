Broncos' Cody Latimer: Sits out Thursday practice
Latimer (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Latimer has had a lingering knee injury since training camp, and the fact that he was downgraded from a limited participant Wednesday to no participation at all Thursday isn't a great sign. Still, keep an eye on the return man and No. 4 wideout as injury reports come out Friday.
