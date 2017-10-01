Broncos' Cody Latimer: Sitting out Sunday
Latimer (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The depth wideout was targeted a total of three times through three games, hauling in two receptions for 22 yards. His main contributions are on kick return, where Brendan Langley will fill in for him.
