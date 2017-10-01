Play

Broncos' Cody Latimer: Sitting out Sunday

Latimer (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The depth wideout was targeted a total of three times through three games, hauling in two receptions for 22 yards. His main contributions are on kick return, where Brendan Langley will fill in for him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories