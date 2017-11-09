Broncos' Cody Latimer: Snags two passes
Latimer nabbed two of three targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.
Sunday's game marked a career high in receiving yards for the fourth-year receiver, evidence that the former second-round pick has been more special teams ace than stud receiver. Latimer actually finished second among Denver receivers on Sunday with 49 offensive snaps, but that might have had a lot to do with the Broncos resting Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) during a blowout. Do not expect that kind of playing time moving forward.
