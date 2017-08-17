Broncos' Cody Latimer: Sore knee nothing new

Latimer has been battling a sore patella tendon for a year now, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Is the glass half empty or full? On one hand, one can look at how Latimer battled through the injury last year as proof that it isn't too serious. On the other, nagging knee injuries tend to raise red flags. Either way, while Latimer is in line to start the season as the Broncos' kick returner and gunner, he's likely no better than their fourth or fifth receiver. If he ends up missing some time, don't expect Denver's pass offense to change much.