Broncos' Cody Latimer: Status in question for Week 11
Latimer (knee/Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
The two injuries rendered Latimer a limited participant in the Broncos' practices throughout the week. If Latimer gains clearance to play in advance of the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff for Week 11, he would likely serve as the Broncos' No. 3 wideout. He's effectively usurped Bennie Fowler of that role over the past three weeks, collecting seven receptions for 94 yards on 11 targets during that span.
