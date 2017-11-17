Broncos' Cody Latimer: Status in question for Week 11

Latimer (knee/Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

The two injuries rendered Latimer a limited participant in the Broncos' practices throughout the week. If Latimer gains clearance to play in advance of the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff for Week 11, he would likely serve as the Broncos' No. 3 wideout. He's effectively usurped Bennie Fowler of that role over the past three weeks, collecting seven receptions for 94 yards on 11 targets during that span.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories