Broncos' Cody Latimer: Still not participating

Latimer (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

While Latimer's absence for the past two games wasn't a major issue, the Broncos would love to have him back for Week 7 against the Chargers now that Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are both sidelined by ankle injuries. Latimer should have a role in the offense if he's able to play for the first time since Week 3. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Monday that he was hopeful Latimer would return to practice this week, so the wideout will have two more days to try and make good on Joseph's wish.