Broncos' Cody Latimer: Targeted thrice

Latimer caught one of three targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati.

The 21-yard reception was Denver's largest gain of the game on Sunday, a grim illustration of how this season has gone in Denver. The team will role the dice with Paxton Lynch on Sunday, its third quarterback of the season. Latimer caught one 10-yard pass in two Lynch starts last season, but has a larger role in the offense this year. Latimer has been Denver's No. 3 receiver in recent weeks and logged 48 offensive snaps on Sunday.