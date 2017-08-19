Play

Broncos' Cody Latimer: Unlikely to play Saturday

Latimer (knee) is unlikely to play Saturday against the 49ers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Latimer, who paced the team with seven receptions for 54 yards in the preseason opener, aggravated a lingering knee injury in practice this week and missed out on some practice time. His absence Saturday should open up more snaps for fellow reserves Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Taylor and Carlos Henderson.

