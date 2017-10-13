Play

Broncos' Cody Latimer: Will not play Sunday

Latimer (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Latimer did not practice this week as he continues to battle knee soreness. There's no clear recovery timetable at this point at the 25-year-old is set to miss his second consecutive game.

