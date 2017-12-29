Broncos' Cody Latimer: Won't play Sunday

Latimer (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) won't play either, so Bennie Fowler appears in line to draw another start at wideout opposite Demaryius Thomas on Sunday, with Jordan Taylor and Isaiah McKenzie also candidates to see added work in Denver's Week 17 passing game.

