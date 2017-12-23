Broncos' Cody Latimer: Won't play Sunday

Latimer (thigh) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game at Washington.

Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) has also been ruled out for Sunday's contest, which should lead to added Week 16 opportunities behind top wideout Demaryius Thomas for both Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories