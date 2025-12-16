Schrader was claimed off waivers by the Broncos on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Schrader was waived by the Texans on Saturday, and he has now found a new home in Denver after just two days. The running back last played in Week 1 with the Rams, failing to log any stats while playing four snaps on special teams. Schrader will provide the Broncos with an additional depth option behind RJ Harvey in the backfield.