The Broncos elevated Schrader from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Broncos needed more depth in the backfield after placing RJ Harvey (knee) on injured reserve Saturday. It's the first time Schrader has been promoted to the active roster this season, and he'll operate as the Broncos' RB3 behind J.K. Dobbins and rookie Jonah Coleman for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Schrader has appeared in two regular-season games -- both with the Rams -- since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in May of 2024.