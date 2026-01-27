The Broncos signed Schrader to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

A future deal means Schrader will be on Denver's 90-man roster at the start of the offseason, which will allow him to participate in OTAs and minicamp. He was cut by the Rams at the end of traiing camp in late August and had stints with the Jaguars and Texans before catching on with the Broncos in December.