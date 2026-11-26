The Broncos signed Schrader off the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Schrader reached the maximum three games of elevation from the practice squad, but now that he's on the active roster, the Missouri product is eligible to suit up for the Broncos moving forward. He returned three kickoffs for 71 yards in Week 11 against the Raiders, and with J.K. Dobbins serving a one-game suspension, Schrader would operate as the team's RB2 or RB3 behind Jonah Coleman against the Steelers on Friday depending on whether Tyler Badie (thumb) is activated from injured reserve.