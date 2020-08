White agreed on a contract with Denver on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

White was let go by the Giants last week but didn't have to wait long to find a new team. In his final collegiate season with Michigan State in 2019, White racked up 66 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns. He'll likely have to battle for one of the final spots on the roster or a practice squad role for 2020.