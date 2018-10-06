Broncos' Colby Wadman: Signs with Broncos

Wadman signed a contract with the Broncos on Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Wadman will take over punting duties in Denver after the team was forced to place Marquette King (groin) on injured reserve. It will be his first competitive football game since he was a member of the UC Davis Aggies in 2016.

