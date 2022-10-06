Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2022 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups.

Each week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

This will be an interesting solo game slate to play on the Daily Fantasy Football front when you consider the likelihood that we don't see all that much scoring. Why is that? Well, the Colts have scored the fewest points in the NFL this season (14.3 points per game) and that was with star running back Jonathan Taylor starting. Taylor will miss this game with an injury. The losses on the offensive line this offseason have played a factor in the Colts' slow start, but the biggest factor has been veteran quarterback Matt Ryan who is taking longer than anticipated to get acclimated with the new offensive system.

On the flip side, the Broncos haven't been much better on offense and are dealing with very similar personnel and coaching issues. The Broncos have scored the third-fewest points this season (16.5 points per game) and just lost starting running back Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. Russell Wilson got banged up in last week's game but is expected to play and the Broncos will need him at his best.

What makes this matchup more interesting from a DFS standpoint is that both running back snap shares and touch shares are fairly unpredictable for tonight's game. The expectation is Melvin Gordon will carry the load, but last week it was Mike Boone who took over after Williams left the game. The Broncos have also signed Latavius Murray who showed out nicely in London last week. On the other side of the ball, Nyheim Hines is expected to see his role increase -- but he is not going to carry the same load Taylor did. That means we will see a dosage of Phillip Lindsay against his old squad.

The variance is high for this matchup from a DFS standpoint and that makes it more fun!

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

Draft Kings

CPT Broncos DST $6300

FLEX Russell Wilson $10400

FLEX Melvin Gordon $8800

FLEX Courtland Sutton $9400

FLEX Jerry Jeudy $7800

FLEX Alec Pierce $IND 5400

Jamey Eisenberg

Draft Kings

MVP: Nyheim Hines $10,200

FLEX: Russell Wilson $10,400

FLEX: Michael Pittman $10,600

FLEX: Courtland Sutton $9,400

FLEX: Melvin Gordon $8,800

FLEX: Phillip Lindsday $4003

Heath Cummings

FanDuel

Russell Wilson $16500

Courtland Sutton $13000

Melvin Gordon $12500

Nyheim Hines $11000

KJ Hamler $7000