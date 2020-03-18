Play

The Jets and McGovern agreed on a three-year, $27 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Jets agreed to re-tool their offensive line this offseason, adding guard Alex Lewis and now McGovern. McGovern was a stalwart for the Broncos the past two seasons, starting 31 of 32 games primarily at the center position. The 26-year-old will likely plug in right away as the team's starting center heading into 2020.

