Broncos' Corey Brown: Reverts to IR
Brown (head) has been moved to injured reserve, per NFL Communications.
Brown last appeared in a game with the Panthers in 2016, failing to find earn a 53-man roster spot out of camp with the Bills last season. He won't return to the mix again in 2018 following the latest development.
