Nelson (elbow) was ruled out for the rest of the season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Nelson has been playing in a reserve role all season, so fantasy owners won't miss his contributions. He played in an increased role last season, though, racking up 68 tackles (47 solo). He'll now focus on next season while Zaire Anderson logs the leftover snaps. Nelson will likely be placed on injured reserve, so expect the Broncos to activate a new linebacker.