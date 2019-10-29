Nelson suffered a torn bicep in Sunday's loss to the Colts and is out for the season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

This is the second time Nelson has suffered a torn bicep in his career, as he injured his other arm in 2017, and was forced to miss the second half of the season. Per Jhabvala, Nelson is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday, effectively ending his season. Josey Jewell and Joseph Jones are the only healthy depth linebackers left on the roster currently.