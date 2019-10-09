Sensabaugh signed a contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Sensabaugh spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh but didn't garner much interest this offseason. The 30-year-old figures to fill a reserve role at cornerback for the Broncos.

