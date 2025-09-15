Sutton recorded one reception on four targets for six yards in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts.

Bo Nix spread targets among the Denver pass catchers very evenly, with nine players targeted at least twice in the contest. While that was one factor in limiting Sutton's involvement, Troy Franklin also commanded nine targets to lead the team. It seems unlikely that Franklin will truly challenge Sutton for opportunity moving forward, but this was nevertheless a concerning performance for him.