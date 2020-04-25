Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Acquires supporting cast in draft

The Broncos doubled-up on wide receiver during the first two rounds of the draft, adding Jerry Jeudy of Alabama and KJ Hamler of Penn State to complement Sutton, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sutton took a huge step in Year 2, flashing the ability to outmuscle defenders for the deep ball and make contested catch-and-runs like a true WR1. He struggled a bit, however, following the trade of Emmanuel Sanders, which enabled defenses to double- and triple-team him regularly with no established options opposite him. Though his targets per game were nearly identical before and after the Sanders trade, Sutton averaged 80.6 yards on 5.1 catches per game with Sanders on the roster as compared to 62.7 yards on 4.0 catches per game without him. Catching passes from two quarterbacks making their professional debuts certainly didn't help, but Sutton came into this offseason needing reinforcements in the receiving corps. Early draft picks at a player's own position typically spells doom, but Jeudy's technical prowess and Hamler's sub-4.3-40 speed will more likely help Sutton, freeing him up for one-on-ones which he has shown the ability to dominate.