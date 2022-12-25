Sutton (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Sutton, who last suited up in Week 13, was able to practice in a limited fashion all week and he'll be back in action Sunday to work alongside fellow starting wideout Jerry Jeudy in a game that also marks the return of QB Russell Wilson, who was held out of Week 15 action due to concussion issues. In the absence of any in-game setbacks versus Los Angeles, Sutton is poised to reclaim a key role in Denver's offense after having recorded a 52-688-1 line on 89 targets through 12 contests to date.
