The Broncos and Sutton agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $60.8 million contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sutton's deal reportedly includes $34.9 million in guarantees. Denver inked fellow starting wideout Tim Patrick to a three-year extension just three days ago, and the team now finalizes its receiving corps for the foreseeable future by locking up Sutton, who tore his ACL in 2020 but has returned to full health. Though Sutton has struggled to produce in recent weeks, with just five catches for 78 yards and zero scores in his last three appearances, the 2018 second-round pick has flashed No. 1 potential and big time playmaking ability in his career, including a sophomore season with over 1,000 receiving yards. After a Week 11 bye, Sutton will get a chance to bounce back with a matchup against the Chargers.
