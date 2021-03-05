Sutton (knee) has already resumed running routes while rehabbing from a torn ACL, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Sutton continues to inspire confidence in his recovery process. He initially suffered ACL and MCL tears in his left knee Sept. 20 before undergoing surgery in October. As long as the 25-year-old is able to continue avoiding any setbacks, he should be cleared for practice by the time training camp rolls around, and it's possible that he could get limited work in during the offseason program. Sutton will join the most crowded pass-catching corps of his career as he enters the fourth and final season of his rookie deal, with Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Tim Patrick (ankle) and KJ Hamler (concussion) all vying for targets. If the Broncos end up upgrading from Drew Lock, as it's been rumored the team wishes to do, Sutton could also have to adjust to a new quarterback in 2021.