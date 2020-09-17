Sutton (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Sutton's reps were also capped Wednesday, as the wideout continues to work back from the sprained right shoulder that sidelined him for the Broncos' season-opening loss to the Titans. Prior to Thursday's session, coach Vic Fangio said that Sutton checked out fine in Wednesday's practice, but the wideout is still being viewed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, according to Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site. Sutton will likely carry an injury designation into the weekend.
