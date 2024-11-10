Sutton brought in six of nine targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 16-14 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Sutton led the Broncos in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also recording his third touchdown catch of the season on an impressive 32-yard grab just past the midway point of the second quarter. Sutton now has at least Sunday's 70-yard tally in three consecutive games overall, a span during which he's also drawn 30 total targets. The veteran receiver should continue playing a key role during a Week 11 home matchup against an inconsistent Falcons secondary.