Sutton secured four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Sutton's modest reception, yardage and target totals all led the Broncos on the night, and he was also the only one on his squad to visit the end zone. The veteran wideout's 11-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter was a highlight-reel catch, with Sutton securing the ball with his right hand and keeping his feet inbounds while falling and being smothered by Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson. Sutton has somehow manage to mostly sidestep the malaise that's hung over the Broncos for most of the season, already recording three touchdown receptions after not having eclipsed two since 2019 and posting at least four catches in four of six games. Sutton's next opportunity to add to his solid start comes in a Week 7 home matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 22.