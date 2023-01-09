Sutton secured three of seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Sutton was able to cross the goal line for the first time since Week 4 on a 20-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter. The 2018 second-round pick missed two games with injuries and also was naturally affected by Russell Wilson's significant growing pains in his first Broncos campaign, but Sutton still finished with a solid 64-829-2 line on 109 targets across 15 contests. The fifth-year pro should be a critical factor in any improvement Wilson displays in 2023, potentially under the purview of a marquee head coach with significant offensive pedigree such as Sean Payton.