Sutton recorded three receptions for 57 yards during Sunday's 19-17 defeat at the hands of the Texans.

The rookie second-rounder commanded five targets in his debut as the Broncos' No. 2 receiver, but his struggles with efficiency carried into Week 9 against Houston's top-12 pass defense. Sutton has posted an extremely low catch rate through the first nine games of his career (48 percent), but that is to be expected based on the way Denver deploys the big-bodied receiver as a downfield weapon. The 6-foot-4 wideout has a catch of 20 or more yards in seven of nine appearances in 2018. When the Broncos take the field Nov. 18 following a bye week, it will come against the Chargers and a so far underperforming pass defense (bottom half of the league with over 255 yards allowed per game).